MILAN Nov 20 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's Banca Carige by two notches, saying it would be difficult for the lender to boost its capital base by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) as required by the Bank of Italy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, S&P said it had cut Banca Carige's rating to 'B-/C' from 'B+/B', while keeping the troubled lender on creditwatch negative. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)