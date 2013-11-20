European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
MILAN Nov 20 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's Banca Carige by two notches, saying it would be difficult for the lender to boost its capital base by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) as required by the Bank of Italy.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, S&P said it had cut Banca Carige's rating to 'B-/C' from 'B+/B', while keeping the troubled lender on creditwatch negative. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Unit and ng yin ming entered into a deed of termination with country heights and mohamed rasidi bin harun
March 7 Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting two-year closing highs in the previous session, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers ahead of state elections results, including that of the key northern state of Uttar Pradesh.