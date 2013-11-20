(Adds quote from the statement, details)

MILAN Nov 20 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's Banca Carige on Wednesday, saying it would be difficult for the lender to boost its capital base as required by the Bank of Italy.

In a statement, S&P said it had cut the ratings of Italy's 10th biggest lender to 'B-/C' from 'B+/B', while keeping the troubled bank on creditwatch negative.

Banca Carige, one of the 15 Italian banks subject to the European Central Bank's asset review, pledged in February to raise 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) through asset sales by year end but it has pocketed so far a meagre 100 million euros.

Its nine-month results showed a poor financial situation and highlighted weak internal controls, the ratings agency said.

"We consider Carige increasingly unlikely to improve its liquidity position significantly or to raise sufficient capital from the market to meet regulatory requirements," S&P said.

The lender's core Tier 1 ratio - the main measure of banks' capital strength - fell to 5.8 percent by the end of September, well below an 8 percent minimum threshold set by the ECB, Carige said last week.

The ratings agency also said its move was motivated by a lack of communication from either the bank or the regulators on a possible solution to boost Carige's capital base.

Banca Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market, said last week its 9-month net loss soared to 1.3 billion euros, including hefty goodwill writedowns it booked in the third quarter of this year.

The Genoa-based bank also reported that non performing loans (NPL) had increased by 865 million euros in the third quarter after the reclassification of about 600 million euros loans following an inspection by the Bank of Italy. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak and David Evans)