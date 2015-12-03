Dec 3 Standard & Poor's cut its nonoperating
holding company (NOHC) ratings on eight U.S. "global
systemically important banks" by one notch, citing uncertainty
about the U.S. government's willingness to provide support to
the banking system if it came under stress.
The ratings apply to the holding companies of Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley
, Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The credit ratings on the banks' operating units are not
affected by the downgrade.
The Federal Reserve said last week that big U.S. banks would
have an extra year to calculate a capital requirement known as
the supplementary leverage ratio for stress tests.
The supplementary leverage ratio creates hard limits on how
much debt banks can borrow relative to their assets, without
giving them credit for having relatively low-risk assets.
In October, the Fed also proposed a rule that would require
six of the eight banks to raise an additional $120 billion to
comply with a regulatory requirement.
The requirements are aimed at ensuring that the banks are
able to recapitalize without disrupting markets or requiring a
government bailout.
