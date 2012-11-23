MADRID Nov 23 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
warned on Friday of rising risks for Spanish banks, cutting its
industry wide assessment and its starting point for individual
bank ratings.
The agency reviewed the sector's risks because of the
worsening economic backdrop, including a weaker public sector
and riskier private sector hurt by recession, austerity measures
and unemployment, it said.
S&P also downgraded the sovereign rating of Spain's debt to
one notch above junk, in line with competitor Moody's.
"The rapidly deteriorating creditworthiness of the Spanish
sovereign, as evidenced by multiple downgrades over the last 12
months, is a leading indicator of greater credit risk in lending
to households, corporations, and the public sector," said S&P in
a note.
S&P cut the starting point for its ratings of financial
institutions operating primarily in Spain to 'bb+' from 'bbb-',
excluding Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis with its
banks needing up to 100 billion euros ($128.9 billion) of
European aid to rid balance sheets of around 185 billion euros
of toxic real estate assets.
S&P cut its capital and earnings assessments of CaixaBank
, Sabadell, mid-sized savings banks Ibercaja,
Bankinter, Barclays' subsidiary in Spain and the
nationalised lender Bankia.
Despite lowering several stand-alone credit profiles, S&P
only lowered their ratings on CECA, IberCaja, and Bankinter "as
the impact of lower credit profiles for these three institutions
was not offset by any benefit from receiving government or
parental support.
In the case of Popular, S&P's assessment of capital
remained weak despite increased economic risks due to its 2.5
billion capital increase underway.
($1 = 0.7761 euros)
