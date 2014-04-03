By Maya Nikolaeva
| PARIS, April 3
PARIS, April 3 European banks may see the
outlook on their credit ratings cut as Standard & Poor's looks
at possibly reducing the premium it assigns to banks to reflect
changes in the level of state support that banks can expect to
get in future crises.
In revising the premiums S&P would be anticipating new EU
rules which from 2016 will force shareholders, bondholders and
some depositors to take a loss or "bail in" to help rescue a
failed bank before state support kicks in.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive which is due
to be voted through the European Parliament in April, states
that a government capital injection is possible only when a bank
bails in at least 8 percent of total liabilities or 20 percent
of risk-weighted assets.
"We will review the probability of government support for
European banks by end-April ... we will probably just change
outlooks (to negative) on the ratings," said Arnaud de Toytot, a
managing director at Standard and Poor's told reporters on
Thursday, meaning that the rating could be changed in one to two
years following the move.
Standard and Poor's rating of a bank comprises valuation of
finances, such as business position, capital and earnings, risk,
funding and liquidity, as well as the assessment of systemic
importance, and a cut would raise the bank's cost of borrowing.
Fitch Ratings revised down its outlook on Societe Generale
in March, citing amendments in its credit models that
now take into account lower probability of state-support, if
needed, in the next one to two years.
Societe Generale had to postpone its bond placement due to
the change in the outlook.
Societe Generale's stand-alone rating is 'BBB+' with S&P but
the evaluation of support it might get from the government in
case of crisis adds one notch to the 'A' - level.
Those ratings that already have a negative outlook will
probably not be influenced by the revision, S&P said.
Another rating agency Moody's said in an email to Reuters
that the implications for ratings on banks' senior debt remains
unclear although recent decisions imply an increasingly
negative outlook for European banks' ratings.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)