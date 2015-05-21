May 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A positive' general obligation rating and 'A' appropriation-backed debt rating on California on CreditWatch with positive implications.

"Fueled by upward revenue estimates, the budget plan shows the state's fiscal rebound not just continuing, but accelerating," S&P analyst Gabriel Petek said. (bit.ly/1K60wlm) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)