LONDON Nov 2 Rating agency Standard and Poor's
said it does not expect immediate changes in the sovereign
ratings of euro zone states as a result of their guarantees to
the region's beefed-up EFSF rescue fund.
But some countries' ratings might be affected as the
European Financial Stability Facility expands its operations and
their liabilities towards the fund rise, it said in a statement.
That would only in the "currently unexpected event" that
countries participating in the programme defaulted on their EFSF
obligations and guarantees were called, triggering additional
borrowing needs.
