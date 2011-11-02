* No immediate impact on euro zone ratings from EFSF changes

* Downgrades possible if govts have to cough up money (Adds quotes, details)

LONDON Nov 2 Rating agency Standard and Poor's said it does not expect immediate downgrades of euro zone states' ratings as a result of their new guarantees to the region's beefed-up EFSF rescue fund, but warned it could happen if real money has to be spent.

Last week euro zone leaders thrashed out a plan to recapitalise hard-hit European banks and boost the bloc's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros. (for story click )

France, in particular, is worried the money it is pouring into the bailout efforts could see it lose its AAA rating, a move that would push up its own borrowing costs.

S&P said on Wednesday that while the guarantees themselves should not affect the ratings of the countries underpinning the EFSF, there could be downgrades if one of the countries being propped up defaults and the money has to be used for real.

"The increase of the sovereign guarantees ceiling might impact the rating of some countries as contingent liabilities rise over time in line with the EFSF expanding its operations, or as guarantees migrate to the guarantor governments' balance sheets," S&P said.

"The latter would only happen in the currently unexpected event that countries participating in the program defaulted on their EFSF obligations and guarantees were called, triggering additional borrowing needs for the guarantors."

The ratings of highly-indebted euro zone countries have tumbled over the last few years as the financial crisis has seen tax revenues slump and forced governments to prop up weak banks and faltering economies. (for factbox click )

On Tuesday Fitch, another of the big three rating firms, warned that Greece's promise to put its latest bailout package to a public vote risked sparking a messy default and upped the chance of it leaving the euro. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by John Stonestreet and Marc Jones; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)