Oct 21 Standard & Poor's will likely lower the
credit standing of five European nations, including top-rated
France, by one or two notches if the region slips into recession
and government borrowings increase, the rating agency said in a
report.
The stress-test report assesses the capacity of the European
Union and the IMF to support the euro zone under two possible
scenarios -- a double-dip recession and a recession with
high interest rates.
"Sovereign ratings on France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and
Portugal likely would be lowered by one or two notches under
both scenarios," said S&P in the report dated Oct. 20.
A worst-case economic scenario would also likely prompt the
recapitalisation of numerous banks in Spain, Italy, and
Portugal, S&P said, adding that current support mechanisms may
not be sufficient if conditions deteriorate beyond expectations.
"France would likely be downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
because of a deteriorating fiscal position, even if the amount
of stress applied remains modest," S&P analysts said.
It expects borrowing requirements to increase primarily
because of increased budget deficits if economic conditions
worsen.
"These stress scenarios are not our central expectation but
a simulation of the possible outcomes if such hypothetical
events were to occur," an S&P spokeswoman told
Reuters.
European leaders will meet on Sunday in a summit to try to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis that has already required
financial rescues of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
France and Germany, the most powerful euro zone countries,
disagree over the best way to bolster the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro ($600 billion)
fund that so far has been used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.
Paris fears it may lose its top credit rating if things go
wrong.
Economists worry the slowdown in global growth may turn into
a second recession at a time when governments have little room
for bold policy responses.
"Looking ahead, we believe growth in the coming 18 months
will be very weak, averaging between 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent
for the euro zone next year," S&P said under its base-case
projections.
** For the latest news on the debt crisis,
(Reporting by Kavita Chandran; Editing by Kim Coghill)