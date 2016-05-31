HONG KONG May 31 Standard & Poor's revised the ratings outlook on Fosun Group to "negative" from "stable", taking credit analysts by surprise and underlining concerns debt would remain high due to recent acquisitions.

Earlier this month, China's largest private conglomerate said it planned to become a world leader in insurance, tourism and healthcare but also mentioned it had "clear plan" to reduce its debts.

The timing of the decision however surprised credit analysts who said there had been no material corporate developments at Fosun since its 2015 earnings - on which the outlook revision was based - were announced in March.

S&P also affirmed Fosun's long-term rating, which at "BB" is two notches below investment grade.

The ratings agency said on Monday the possibility of reducing debt was uncertain in the near term, while flagging an increase in its debt to EBITDA ratio to 16.8 in 2015, from 9.1 in 2014.

(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)