UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30
March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
S&P FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.5 PCT, DOW FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.3 PCT
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday pressured by a pause in the weakening yen trend, while semiconductor equipment makers firmed on gains in the Nasdaq market overnight.