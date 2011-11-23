DUBLIN Nov 23 Germany's perceptions of how to deal with the euro zone debt crisis may change after a rise in its own borrowing costs, the head of sovereign ratings at Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.

"It's quite telling that there has been upward pressure on yields in Germany - it might begin to change perceptions in Germany," David Beers told an economic conference in Dublin.

The German central bank was forced to buy large amounts of bonds at an auction on Wednesday, in one of its worst bond sales since the launch of the euro. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins and Toby Chopra)