By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's shock removal of
the equity content it had assigned to 29 corporate hybrid bonds
has shone an unfavourable spotlight on the sector and forced
both investors and issuers to rethink the risks of this year's
in-vogue product.
Fourteen corporate issuers are now servicing around 20.5bn
of expensive senior debt after the equity credit of their
hybrids - which justifies the more costly coupon - was removed
on Tuesday.
"We were contacted on Monday, but S&P had already made up
their minds. It was a quite a surprise to say the least,
although we knew it had been an issue because S&P had denied a
recent issuer the same clause for its hybrid issue just a few
weeks ago," Johan Gyllenhoff, group treasurer at Vattenfall told
IFR.
S&P said it made the decision because it expects hybrids to
be a permanent and loss-absorbing part of a company's capital
structure, and not be callable on the off-chance that the bond
loses equity treatment due to a rating downgrade, for example.
"There's a lot of anger out there," one syndicate official
said. "The way S&P communicated the news was utterly
incompetent; they didn't give the companies the chance to
rectify the issues at hand, which seems highly unfair."
The move stems from corporates' reaction to a Moody's rating
criteria change in July 2013 that removes a hybrid's equity
credit if an issuer's senior rating falls below investment
grade. They inserted language enabling hybrids to be called in
the event of equity credit being lost.
The affected hybrids sold off on the news, although have
generally recovered most of their losses.
LOSING EQUITY AND FAITH
Hybrids have long been pitched as a way for companies to
bolster their balance sheets and protect credit ratings because
of their subordination to senior debt.
Ultra-cheap funding costs ramped up activity earlier this
year, with March seeing the highest ever monthly volume with
7.8bn sold. Over 26bn-equivalent of paper has been issued so
far in 2015 - just 2bn shy of last year's total, which was also
a record, according to IFR data.
But investors say S&P's announcement will be a new blow for
an asset class that has already been buffeted by various rating
methodology changes and volatile market conditions of late.
"The S&P news is likely to sit uneasy with investors as
agencies have changed their rules on hybrids so many times in
the past," said Jens Vanbrabant, head of investment grade credit
at ECM Asset Management.
"It only serves as another reminder that there are other
risks for this asset class, including change of control clauses,
which could now be priced into the market as a result."
The affected companies are Bertelsmann, RWE, Dong Energy,
Vattenfall, Alliander, Gas Natural, Telefonica, Repsol, Merck
KGaA, TenneT Holding, Centrica, SSE, TransCanada Trust and
Rexam.
THE NEXT STEP?
Many of those borrowers will spend the coming weeks looking
for a solution to reinstate their 50% equity credit, but this
too could come at a cost.
Their options could involve a contracted commitment to
investors that the hybrids will not be called as a result of
ratings deterioration.
"It's too soon to say how the equity could be retrieved, but
it's likely that issuers will have to some pay heavy fees to
investors. The fact that some of these borrowers issued hybrids
recently and are now facing more costs is grotesque," one DCM
official said.
Some of the 14 issuers, including Dong and Vattenfall, have
already pledged to win back their equity.
"We are willing to be pragmatic and find a solution to
restore the equity credit for our hybrid as it's an important
part of our capital structure. We're willing to explore some of
the options and take legal advice, although we have one
preferred choice but we'll have to wait and see," Vattenfall's
Gyllenhoff said.
