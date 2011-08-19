(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 19 -
-- Standard & Poor's recently revised its methodology and assumptions for
rating sovereign governments.
-- Consequently, we are lowering the local currency long-term rating on
Vietnam to 'BB-' from 'BB'. In line with this, we are lowering our ASEAN
regional scale long-term rating to 'axBB' from 'axBB+'.
-- We are also affirming our foreign currency sovereign credit rating on
Vietnam at 'BB-/B', the short-term issuer credit rating at 'B' and our
short-term ASEAN scale rating at 'axB'.
-- The negative outlook on the ratings reflects our view that Vietnam faces
risks of near-term economic and financial instability.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its local currency
long-term sovereign credit rating on the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to 'BB-'
from 'BB', and its ASEAN scale long-term credit rating to 'axBB' from 'axBB+'.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' foreign currency
long-term rating, 'B' short-term foreign and local currency ratings, and 'axB'
ASEAN scale short-term rating. The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative.
Standard & Poor's also revised its transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment
for Vietnam to 'BB-' from 'BB' and affirmed its recovery rating at '3'.
"We lowered the local currency long-term rating on Vietnam after the
implementation of Standard & Poor's revised methodology and assumptions for
sovereign ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kim Eng Tan.
Standard & Poor's affirmed its foreign currency long-term rating because it is
unaffected by the criteria update and the sovereign's underlying credit
fundamentals have not changed.
"Under the revised methodology, we are narrowing the gaps between the local
and foreign currency ratings, where these had existed, for many sovereigns. This
is because we believe that governments are likely to have fewer incentives to
differentiate between their local and foreign currency debt in
the event of debt restructuring, given the increasing globalization of markets,"
Mr. Tan said.
In accordance with our criteria for sovereign ratings, the local currency
rating on Vietnam is now equal to the foreign currency rating because the
Vietnamese dong's pegged exchange rate limits its monetary policy independence
and its domestic financial and capital markets are at early stages of
development.
The 'BB-' sovereign credit ratings on Vietnam reflect the country's
low-income economy, developing financial system, and evolving policy framework.
Healthy economic growth prospects, reinforced by the government's persistent
efforts in economic restructuring, partly offset these weaknesses.
The macroeconomic volatility of recent years, amid strong lending growth,
has weakened the banking sector's resilience to a new financial or economic
shock. The outflows of resident capital have reduced domestic liquidity and
raised the cost of domestic funding.
"A large part of domestic credit--estimated to equal 118% of GDP at the end
of 2011--are priced at nominal interest rates above 15% per annum," Mr. Tan
said. "A disinflationary environment could impair borrowers' ability to service
these loans, which we expect to reprice slowly, and thus could hurt asset
quality in the banking system. That may eventually require government
recapitalization of key public sector financial institutions."
In mitigation to the above weaknesses, openness to foreign direct investment
(FDI) has improved Vietnam's economic prospects. FDI has averaged above 8% of
GDP during the past four years. These foreign-invested projects should help
maintain Vietnam's trend annual real per-capita GDP growth at 5%-6%. Standard
& Poor's estimates Vietnam's growth in 2011 at 5%.
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects our view that Vietnam faces
risks of near-term economic and financial instability. We could lower the
sovereign credit ratings if balance-of-payment pressures mount or fiscal
contingent risks from the financial sector rise. The ratings could stabilize at
the current level if we assess that the risks to financial sector stability have
declined. This is likely to reflect the successful implementation of policies
that lift confidence in the domestic currency and reduce private sector and
public enterprise leverage.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011