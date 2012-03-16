BRIEF-Seef Properties FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
MUMBAI, March 16 Rating agency Standard & Poor's does not foresee any immediate negative implication on India's sovereign rating after the government outlined a high fiscal deficit target in the budget for the next fiscal year, said Takahira Ogawa, director of sovereign & IPF ratings.
He said that it was not easy to lower a large deficit substantially in the current macroeconomic environment.
"Because if they do so, then it might have a very negative implication on the recovery of the macro economy which may be even more detrimental to our rating," Ogawa said over telephone from Singapore.
The government set a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year that begins in April, down from an expected 5.9 percent in 2011/12.
India's rating is currently BBB- with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* FY net profit 11 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 13.7 million dinars versus 10.5 million dinars year ago
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2