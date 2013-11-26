(Adds Generali reaction)
MILAN Nov 26 Standard & Poor's placed Europe's
third-biggest insurer Generali on credit watch
negative on Tuesday, pending an examination of its sovereign
exposure, the ratings agency said.
The agency also put Poland's Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
and South Africa's Santam on credit watch
negative as they await the same test.
"Our preliminary analysis of their domestic assets' exposure
indicates that they might not pass the stress test," Standard &
Poor's said in a statement.
Generali said it was surprised by Standard & Poor's
decision, which it said followed the adoption of a new
methodology by the ratings agency focusing on the relationship
between the rating of the company and the country in which it is
primarily based.
"We take note of the new criteria of S&P based on the
default risk of the primary country of operations. We are very
surprised by the decision to put our company on Credit Watch
negative today, in November 2013, when the Italian economy is
showing the first signs of recovery," Generali CEO Mario Greco
said in a statement.
"Our current situation is greatly improved compared to the
recent past, with our latest nine months' results being the
highest in the last 5 years, a Solvency I ratio of 152 percent
at the end of October and 2.4 billion in divestments already
implemented during the year," he said.
Generali, which has around 500 billion euros of assets, held
56.7 billion euros of Italian government bonds at the end of the
first half.
Generali and the other two insurers put on credit watch
negative by S&P are currently rated by the agency above the
foreign currency rating of their respective countries.
Generali and Santam carry "A-" ratings, while Powszechny has
an "A" rating.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi and David
Evans)