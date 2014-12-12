Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
MILAN Dec 12 Rating agency Standand & Poor's said on Friday it had cut by one notch its long-term ratings on Assicurazioni Generali and other three Italian insurers following the downgrade of the country's sovereign rating.
In a statement, S&P said it now rated Generali 'BBB+' from 'A-'. UnipolSai and Cattolica 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Italian unit of German insurer Allianz was downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', it said.
The outlook on the new ratings are stable. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.