BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Jan 12 Standard and Poors' does not see any impact on its ratings on Italian banks, should credit rating agency DBRS downgrade Italy in its planned review, S&P's analyst for the banking sector said on Thursday.
On Friday DBRS will decide whether to cut its long-term sovereign rating on Italy, in a move that could raise the cost of borrowing central bank funds for the country's struggling lenders. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini)
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.