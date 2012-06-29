TRANI, Italy, June 29 The Standard & Poor's
analyst charged with covering Italy's banking sector disputed
the agency's January sovereign rating downgrade report in an
internal email seized by Italian magistrates, investigative
sources told Reuters.
The email, sent by analyst Renato Panichi to the authors of
the report, said that "some of the assessments expressed in the
report do not correspond to reality," one of the sources said.
In his role of banking analyst Panichi could only express an
opinion with regards to the solidity of Italy's banking system.
Prosecutors in southern Italy suspect that five S&P's
employees engaged in market manipulation with regards to the
agency's decision to downgrade Italy's sovereign debt.
S&P's was not immediately available for comment.
