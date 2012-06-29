(Adds details, background)
By Vincenzo Damiani
TRANI, Italy, June 29 The Standard & Poor's
analyst charged with covering Italy's banking sector disputed
the agency's January sovereign rating downgrade report in an
internal email seized by Italian magistrates, investigative
sources told Reuters.
The email by analyst Renato Panichi, sent to the head of
S&P's EMEA sovereign ratings, Moritz Kraemer, and analyst Eileen
Zhang, criticised a sentence in the report in which Italy was
said to be increasingly vulnerable to "external financing risks,
given the high foreign ownership of its government and financial
sector debt."
Prosecutors in southern Italy suspect that five S&P
employees, including Kraemer and Zhang, engaged in market
manipulation with regards to the agency's decision to downgrade
Italy's sovereign debt.
"Eileen, you did not mention this sentence to me yesterday
and it is not correct to say that there is a high level of
vulnerability from external financing," the mail said according
to an Italian translation obtained by Reuters.
"Right now, it is exactly the contrary. One of the strengths
of Italian banks has been the limited recourse to external or
wholesale financing. Please, do remove the reference to the
banks," the email said.
In his role of banking expert, Panichi could only express an
opinion on the solidity of Italy's banking sector, one of many
factors that the agency takes into account when deciding on a
rating.
All three major international rating agencies, S&P's,
Moody's and Fitch, are under investigation in Italy.
The New York-based rating agency said decisions on rating
actions are carried out and discussed on a collegial basis
"Divergence of opinions is a natural and healthy component
of this process," S&P's said in a statement.
(Writing by Lisa Jucca; editing by Ron Askew)