BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's financial regulator ordered the local unit of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services to improve its operations on Friday after finding it had not sufficiently checked information when setting ratings on a complex type of financial derivative.
The Financial Services Agency said Standard & Poor's Ratings Japan K.K. had made mistakes in its publication of ratings on synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDO).
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------