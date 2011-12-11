DUBAI Dec 11 Standard & Poor's (S&P) is
reviewing credit ratings on 50 banks in the Middle East and
North Africa under a new set of criteria, a move that could
result in higher funding costs for lenders already hit by the
euro zone crisis and the Arab Spring revolts.
The agency, which last month classified Bahrain's banks as
the riskiest in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), and saw a
weak credit profile for United Arab Emirates lenders, expects
more activity in debt capital markets as bank lending struggles,
a senior S&P executive told Reuters in an interview.
"We look at 25 banks in the GCC region. We also rate banks
in Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon so across the MENA, we look
at 50 credits," said Timucin Engin, associate director,
financial institutions, at S&P, adding that he expected
decisions by year-end.
The agency late last month cut its ratings on 15 big global
banks, mostly in the Europe and the United States, as a result
of the revamp of its ratings criteria.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Plc
, and HSBC Holdings Plc were among the banks
that had their ratings reduced by one notch each.
Engin said that S&P expected European banks to be less
active in lending in the GCC area given the euro zone crisis and
higher capital requirements under Basel III.
He said that given the funding and liquidity metrics of the
GCC banks, excluding Saudi Arabia, S&P felt that the banking
systems may lack the capacity to fill the potential funding gap.
"S&P believes we might see more lending activity through the
debt capital markets -- sukuks, bonds et cetera. Particularly
the sukuk space could be interesting," he said.
Stuart Anderson, S&P Middle East's managing director, said
that there were many companies planning to grow and needed to
fund this growth.
"Many companies in this region could do with additional
capital. That probably will not be forthcoming. So it makes
sense for them to consider more stable and longer maturity bond
options," he said.
Last month, S&P published its revised BICRA (Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment) methodology, designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems.
In the GCC, S&P affirmed the BICRA score on Qatar at 4,
changed the BICRA score on Kuwait and Oman from 5 to 4, Saudi
Arabia from 3 to 2, UAE from 4 to 5 and Bahrain from 5 to 6.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group
10).
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)