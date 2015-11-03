Nov 3 Standard and Poor's cut its rating on
Mongolia by a notch to 'B' from 'B plus', citing weak fiscal and
external performance.
"Lower economic growth will increase Mongolia's
vulnerabilities arising from its high twin deficits," the rating
agency said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1l5MfP6)
S&P, however, raised its outlook on the country to 'stable'
from 'negative', saying it balances the country's low-income
resource-driven economy with the prospect of large mining
projects reversing sovereign credit profile in a year.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)