BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 27 Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Nigeria's sovereign credit to negative from creditwatch negative, citing continued infighting within the country's ruling party which has heightened political and institutional risks.
S&P affirmed its 'BB-' long-term sovereign credit rating on Nigeria. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.