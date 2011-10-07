LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's median credit rating for European corporate issuers decreased one notch to BBB+ in the second quarter, as downgrades outweighed upgrades amid fears of a new global credit crisis.

As of end-June, 922 of the 1,218 European companies covered by the rating agency were investment grade, equating to 75.7%, while 296 -- or 24.3% -- fell into the high-yield category, S&P said in the report published on Friday.

Although the proportion of European high-yield lenders is lower than the overall global speculative-grade share of 44.1%, it still represents a clear increase from the 19.2% level reported last year.

The percentage of European issuers awarded 'AAA', 'AA', and 'A' ratings amounted to 49.3% as of end-June, down 6.1% from last year's 55.4%. The proportion of issuers in the 'BBB', 'BB', and 'B' categories, meanwhile, increased 6.2% to 49.3%.

Of the total 6,046 companies rated by the agency, 2,667 fall into the high-yield space, while 3,379 are investment grade.

"During second-quarter 2011, 15 companies defaulted globally, and the 12-month-trailing speculative-grade default rate was 2% as of June 30," Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, said, adding that the global ratio of upgrades to downgrades was 0.64 to 1. (Reporting By Josie Cox)