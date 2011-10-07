BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's median credit rating for European corporate issuers decreased one notch to BBB+ in the second quarter, as downgrades outweighed upgrades amid fears of a new global credit crisis.
As of end-June, 922 of the 1,218 European companies covered by the rating agency were investment grade, equating to 75.7%, while 296 -- or 24.3% -- fell into the high-yield category, S&P said in the report published on Friday.
Although the proportion of European high-yield lenders is lower than the overall global speculative-grade share of 44.1%, it still represents a clear increase from the 19.2% level reported last year.
The percentage of European issuers awarded 'AAA', 'AA', and 'A' ratings amounted to 49.3% as of end-June, down 6.1% from last year's 55.4%. The proportion of issuers in the 'BBB', 'BB', and 'B' categories, meanwhile, increased 6.2% to 49.3%.
Of the total 6,046 companies rated by the agency, 2,667 fall into the high-yield space, while 3,379 are investment grade.
"During second-quarter 2011, 15 companies defaulted globally, and the 12-month-trailing speculative-grade default rate was 2% as of June 30," Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, said, adding that the global ratio of upgrades to downgrades was 0.64 to 1. (Reporting By Josie Cox)
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.