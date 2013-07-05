LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's downgraded Nokia by one notch to B+, from BB-, on Friday, citing pressure on the company's net cash following its agreement to take over Siemens' 50% stake in Nokia Siemens Network.

"We now anticipate Nokia's net cash could be as low as 1.3 billion euros at the end of 2013," S&P said.

The stable outlook assumes a significant reduction in cash losses and gradual market share improvement, S&P said.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)