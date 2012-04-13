(Adds details, comment)
NEW YORK, April 13 Standard & Poor's on Friday
reaffirmed its top-notch AAA rating for Britain's debt, saying
it expects the country's debt burden to peak in 2014 thanks to
tighter fiscal policies.
The agency said its outlook for Britain's rating was stable,
which "reflects our current expectation that the government will
continue to consolidate public finances."
It said that would help stabilize net public debt at just
under 90 percent of output by 2014, adding that the "economic
recovery will gain traction over the medium term."
While it said belt-tightening efforts would "likely drag on
economic growth," it said the British economy's ability to
absorb these shocks has improved, thanks in part to a large bond
market and debt funded entirely in the domestic currency.
S&P expects "relatively modest" growth of about 1.6 percent
between 2012 and 2015, though it called these projections
"highly uncertain and subject to risks in either direction
depending on domestic credit conditions and external
developments."
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)