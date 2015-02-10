(Adds details, Fitch statement)
Feb 10 Ratings agencies Fitch and Standard &
Poor's warned on the long-term ratings of four Greek banks as
uncertainty surrounds Greece getting financial support from the
European Central Bank.
The European Union aims to clinch an interim debt deal with
Greece although there are "low expectations" for a breakthrough
at meetings of ministers and EU leaders this week, a European
Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Fitch placed the long-term ratings of Alpha Bank AE
, Eurobank Ergasias SA, National Bank of
Greece SA and Piraeus Bank SA on negative
watch.
S&P maintained its CreditWatch negative warning on the four
banks, meaning that they could be lowered again.
"The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we
could downgrade the four banks if we anticipate the European
authorities' and the ECB's support for Greek banks will no
longer be available," S&P said. (bit.ly/1KJ31ct)
Moody's on Monday also downgraded its ratings on the four
banks as well as and Attica Bank SA. (bit.ly/1CQIK5u)
The ECB told the country's new leftist-led government last
week that it would no longer accept Greek government bonds as
collateral for funding.
Greece is looking at abandoning the 240 billion euro
($271.58 billion) bailout deal with the ECB, European Commission
and International Monetary Fund.
A new debt agreement with the euro zone will allow the
country to shake off much of the austerity that has been imposed
by a EU/IMF bailout since 2010.
Fitch expects the negotiations between the Greek government
and its creditors to be "very challenging".
An ALCO survey of 821 people across Greece found 75 percent
support for the government's negotiating stance and 67 percent
for its overall policies as laid out this week in parliament.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Savio D'Souza)