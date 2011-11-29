* 15 banking companies see credit ratings drop
* Ratings on 20 banks stay the same
* Two banks see ratings rise
* Criteria change began more than one year ago
(Adds analyst comments, background on change)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Nov 29 Standard & Poor's reduced its
credit ratings on 15 big banking companies, mostly in the
Europe and United States, on Tuesday as the result of a
sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N),
Citigroup Inc (C.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Barclays Plc (BARC.L),
HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and UBS AG UBSN.VX, were among the
banks that had their ratings reduced by one notch each. A notch
is one third of a letter rating.
S&P also left the ratings of 20 banks as they were and
raised the ratings of two in announcing results from its new
ratings criteria to 37 of the world's biggest banking
companies. The agency also updated ratings for dozens of bank
subsidiaries of the companies.
Although S&P began warning the markets more than a year ago
that it was revising its ratings, the announcement comes at a
time when the markets for bank debts are fragile.
"Banks could see higher funding costs," said Guy LeBas,
chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
S&P officials said earlier this month they would gradually
roll out the updated ratings for more than 750 banking
companies worldwide, starting with an announcement about the
biggest banks. The remaining announcements are due in coming
weeks.
The outcome of the re-rating of the biggest banks was worse
than S&P has forecast for all banks. S&P officials said earlier
this month they expected about 20 percent of all banks would
see their ratings drop, while 20 percent would get higher
ratings and 60 percent would stay the same.
Spokespersons for Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
S&P's overhaul is part of a broad, multi-year drive by the
agency to improve its products and repair its reputation, which
was badly tarnished by having wrongly put triple-A ratings on
securities backed by subprime mortgages. The agency is owned by
by McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N.
In response to growing pressure on their credit ratings,
some banks have updated contingency plans for a downgrade. They
have also refreshed disclosures on the potential impact they
may suffer through ratings triggers built into obligations
under existing derivatives contracts, funding commitments and
borrowing arrangements.
