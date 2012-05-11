LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Bankers played down S&P's warning that the corporate bond market was facing a tough time this week, saying that investors' appetite for debt would be strong enough to absorb upcoming supply.

The S&P report - entitled "The Credit Overhang: Is A USD46trn Perfect Storm Brewing?" - states that USD30trn of corporate debt in the eurozone, the UK, the US, China, and Japan will require refinancing between now and 2017, while an additional USD13-16trn of new money will be needed to spur growth.

"Corporate bonds are still investors' darlings so I doubt that there will be a shortage of demand even though this is obviously a lot of debt that needs refinancing," one banker said.

Another agreed, adding that even if problems in peripheral Europe persisted, corporates bonds should be able to price successfully.

"They're a funding haven and a well-rated corporate paper may actually become even more attractive if volatility gets significantly worse and investors want to steer clear of financials and sovereign debt.

However, S&P said that while global banks and debt capital markets will likely be able to continue to provide the majority of liquidity that corporates need, the downside risk remains and the balance is very fragile.

"This global wall of non-financial corporate debt will potentially compound the credit rationing that may occur as banks seek to restructure their balance sheets," Jayan Dhru, senior managing director of Global Corporate Ratings at S&P said.

"Combined with the eurozone crisis, the slow US economic recovery, and the prospect of a slowing economy in China, this raises the downside risk of a perfect storm in global corporate credit markets," he added.

A perfect storm scenario, he said, would likely cause financing disruptions even for borrowers that are not highly leveraged.

Paul Watters, head of corporate research at S&P in London agreed. "Banks are naturally very keen to deleverage where they can," he said.

"There are still a lot of downside risks, especially stemming from the eurozone crisis that could knock the corporate credit market off track. We also really have to think about where the new money debt financing is going to come from if corporates are going to play their part in driving growth back towards trend levels over time."

Speaking about rated European corporates' debt refinancing need, Watters said that telecoms had the highest needs, followed by utilities, oil and gas companies, consumer good and finally autos.

He said that he expected the volume of bonds issued, as a proportion of total debt issued, to increase in Europe, mainly as a result of tighter bank capital regulations.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN

Although investment-grade bankers are dismissing S&P's concerns, issuers' mixed fortunes in the high-yield market this year is evidence that it is not all plain sailing.

Just this week, a pulled bond deal from German roofing materials supplier Monier, and other deals from Europcar and Schmolz & Bickenbach have struggled to win over investors and raised fears of a leap backwards after a relatively strong start to the year.

The loan market, similarly, also seems to be going through a rough patch.

In the first quarter of the year, syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa hit a 10-year low of USD115.5bn, data released earlier this year showed.

The implications of the drop in volume for banks' revenue and headcount are not positive if low levels of activity persist, bankers said at the time.

Only 168 loans were completed in the first quarter, which is 50 percent lower than the 340 loans completed in the first three months of 2011, and is the lowest first-quarter deal count since 1996. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand)