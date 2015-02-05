NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - Connecticut's AG told IFR on
Thursday that even with the recent government settlement, the
state will continue to pressure Standard & Poor's to make
corporate reforms on its ratings process.
In addition, Connecticut will revive a lawsuit and
investigation into Moody's Investors Service over fraud
allegations, said George Jepsen, attorney general for
Connecticut.
Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced a
US$1.375bn settlement with the government, 19 states and the
District of Columbia and S&P over fraudulent misconduct in some
RMBS and CDO ratings.
