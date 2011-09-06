NEW YORK, Sept 6 Despite the recent steep losses in equity markets, short levels are not high and suggest more shorting is possible in the future, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch wrote on Tuesday.

The S&P 1,500's .SPSUPX adjusted short interest ratio, which measures potential buying pressure, fell to 1.5 times in the first half of August from 2.4 times in the second half of July, the firm wrote to clients.

"It now stands about 2.6 times standard deviation below it's one year average, and the reading is contrarian bearish," wrote Mary Ann Bartels, technical research analyst at BofA-ML in New York. "Short interest levels are not supportive of the market as shorts can provide a downside floor."

Investors short a stock by borrowing it and selling it, then buying it back at a lower price if shares fall.

The firm wrote that short levels were also not high for exchange-traded funds that traded at least $100 million a day, but that shorts rose significantly for mega cap stocks, up 17.9 percent.

Growing fears of the U.S. economy slipping back into recession and persisting concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis have kept stocks under pressure recently, with the S&P 500 .SPX dropping 14.5 percent from a 2011 closing high reached at the end of April.