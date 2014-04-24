BRIEF-Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ
April 24 * S&P Dow jones indices says Navient Corp Under Armour Inc to
join S&P 500 * Navient to replace SLM Corp in S&P 500 * Under armour to replace Beam Inc in S&P 500 * S&P 500 changes to be made after close of trading on April 30 * S&P Dow jones indices says SLM is spinning off Navient to shareholders * S&P Dow jones indices says Suntory Holdings Ltd is buying Beam
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
