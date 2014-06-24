PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 24 * S&P Dow jones indices says Affiliated Managers Group Inc to replace
Forest Laboratories Inc in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says change to be made after close of trading on June
30 * S&P Dow jones indices says Forest is being acquired by S&P 500 component
Actavis PLC
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.