July 16 * S&P Dow jones indices says raises market cap ranges for U.S. stock indexes * S&P says guideline for inclusion in S&P 500 is market cap of at least $5.3

billion, up from at least $4.6 billion * S&P says guideline for inclusion in S&P midcap 400 is market cap of $1.4

billion-5.9 billion, up from $1.2 billion-5.1 billion * S&P says guideline for inclusion in S&P smallcap 600 is market cap of $400

million-1.8 billion, up from $350 million-$1.6 billion * S&P says last changed market cap guidelines about a year ago, and that

today's changes reflects gains in stock prices