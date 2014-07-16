Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 16 * S&P Dow jones indices says raises market cap ranges for U.S. stock indexes * S&P says guideline for inclusion in S&P 500 is market cap of at least $5.3
billion, up from at least $4.6 billion * S&P says guideline for inclusion in S&P midcap 400 is market cap of $1.4
billion-5.9 billion, up from $1.2 billion-5.1 billion * S&P says guideline for inclusion in S&P smallcap 600 is market cap of $400
million-1.8 billion, up from $350 million-$1.6 billion * S&P says last changed market cap guidelines about a year ago, and that
today's changes reflects gains in stock prices
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.