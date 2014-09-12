PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 12 * S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Inc Universal Health
Services Inc to join S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Universal Health Services to
replace Graham Holdings Co Peabody Energy Corp in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Graham, Peabody to move to S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to make indexes more representative of
their market capitalization ranges * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on
September 19
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline