S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Universal Health Services to replace Graham Holdings Co Peabody Energy Corp in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Graham, Peabody to move to S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to make indexes more representative of

their market capitalization ranges * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on

September 19