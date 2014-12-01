Dec 1 * S&P Dow jones indices says Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd to replace

Bemis Co in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says change to be made after close of trading on

December 4 * S&P Dow jones indices says Bemis to replace Concur Technologies Inc

which is being acquired by SAP SE in S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says Bemis has a market capitalization more

representative of the mid cap market space