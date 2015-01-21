BRIEF-Bucks County Bank to merge into First Bank
* Has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization with bucks county bank
Jan 21 * S&P Dow jones indices says Endo International PLC to replace
Covidien Plc in S&P 500 * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on January 26 * S&P says Covidien is being acquired by Medtronic Inc in a transaction
expected to be completed on or about January 26
* Mastercard enhances security of the internet of things with the acquisition Of Nudata Security Inc