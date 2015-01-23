CORRECTED-CIBC raises offer for PrivateBancorp to about $4.9 billion
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline.
Jan 23 * S&P Dow jones indices says HCA Holdings Inc to replace Safeway Inc
in S&P 500 * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on January 26 * S&P says change being made as group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP
prepares to acquire Safeway
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline.
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: