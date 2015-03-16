BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 16 * S&P Dow jones indices says American Airlines Group Inc to replace
Allergan Inc in S&P 500 * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on March 20 * S&P says change comes as Actavis PLC prepares to complete purchase of
Allergan
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: