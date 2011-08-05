CAYENNE, French Guiana Aug 5 Bad weather on Friday delayed the launch in French Guiana of an Ariane rocket carrying two satellites, the Arianespace rocket launch company said.

"The launch of Arianespace Flight 203 has been postponed due to the unfavourable weather conditions over the launch pad," the company said in a statement issued from its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America.

Another launch date would be announced as soon as weather conditions allowed, it added.

A first launch attempt on July 1 was postponed because of technical problems in the rocket's main engine.

Aboard the rocket was the Astra 1N satellite for Luxembourg-based telecoms operator SES ASTRA < SESFd.PA> and BSAT-3c/JCSAT-110R for Japan's B-SAT Corp and partner SKYPerfect JSAT Corp . Both satellites were manufactured for direct broadcast television. (Reporting by Franck Leconte in French Guiana and Alexander Miles)