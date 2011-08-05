CAYENNE, French Guiana Aug 5 Bad weather on
Friday delayed the launch in French Guiana of an Ariane rocket
carrying two satellites, the Arianespace rocket launch company
said.
"The launch of Arianespace Flight 203 has been postponed due
to the unfavourable weather conditions over the launch pad," the
company said in a statement issued from its launch site in
Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America.
Another launch date would be announced as soon as weather
conditions allowed, it added.
A first launch attempt on July 1 was postponed because of
technical problems in the rocket's main engine.
Aboard the rocket was the Astra 1N satellite for
Luxembourg-based telecoms operator SES ASTRA < SESFd.PA> and
BSAT-3c/JCSAT-110R for Japan's B-SAT Corp and partner SKYPerfect
JSAT Corp . Both satellites were manufactured for direct
broadcast television.
(Reporting by Franck Leconte in French Guiana and Alexander
Miles)