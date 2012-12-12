* Asteroid Toutatis passes by every four years
By Irene Klotz
Dec. 12 A large asteroid that flies in nearly
the same orbit as Earth will make a close pass by the planet,
but there's no chance of an impact - at least for hundreds of
years, astronomers said on Wednesday.
The asteroid, named Toutatis, flies by Earth every four
years. During its closest approach on Wednesday, the celestial
rock will pass about 4.3 million miles (7 million km) from
Earth, which is about 18 times farther away than the moon.
"There is no danger of a collision with Earth," NASA
astronomer Lance Benner said in a statement.
The 0.6-mile (4.3-km) long asteroid circles the sun in an
orbit that is very closely aligned with Earth's, making it a
potentially hazardous object for the future.
The asteroid was first spotted in 1934 and its orbit was
confirmed in 1989. In 2004, Toutatis passed by Earth just four
times farther away than the moon, much closer than this week's
encounter.
Astronomers are using radar and optical telescopes to get a
better fix on the asteroid's location, its unusual spin and the
flight path in hopes of refining estimates on where it will
travel in the future.
"We already know that Toutatis will not hit Earth for
hundreds of years," Benner said. "These new observations will
allow us to predict the asteroid's trajectory even farther into
the future."
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Phoenix; Editing by Jane Sutton
and Eric Beech)