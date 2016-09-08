CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 8 A NASA space probe
was launched aboard an Atlas 5 rocket from Florida on Thursday
on an unprecedented quest to collect samples from an asteroid
and return them to Earth in hopes of learning more about the
origins of life.
The United Launch Alliance booster lifted off at 7:05 p.m.
EDT/2305 GMT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Perched on
top of the 19-story rocket was NASA's robot explorer Osiris-Rex,
built by Lockheed Martin to carry out the seven-year, $1
billion mission to and from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.
United Launch Alliance is a private partnership between
Lockheed and Boeing.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz at Cape Canaveral; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Leslie Adler)