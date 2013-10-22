* Capsules hold two pilots, six passengers
* Tickets to ride cost $75,000
* Two hours of Earth viewing from 19 miles up
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 22 Hoping to cash in
on a growing appetite for adventure, an Arizona startup has
unveiled plans for a balloon ride to the stratosphere, offering
passengers about two hours of space-like views from 19 miles (30
km) above Earth.
Privately owned World View, an offshoot of Paragon Space
Development Corp., plans to start selling tickets at $75,000 per
person within a few months, said Chairwoman and President Jane
Poynter.
The company expects to begin flight tests of a demonstration
vehicle this year in Arizona and could be flying passengers
within three years, Poynter said.
Initially, six passengers and two pilots would be aboard a
pressurized capsule that is still under development. The Federal
Aviation Administration has determined it must meet the same
safety requirements as a manned spacecraft orbiting Earth.
"At Paragon's intended altitude, water and blood boil, and
an unprotected person would rapidly experience fatal
decompression," the FAA, which oversees commercial spaceflight
in the United States, wrote in a letter Paragon provided to
Reuters.
The FAA said it took no position as to whether an altitude
of 30 kilometers constitutes outer space, but that Paragon's
capsule will need to be capable of operating in space.
By comparison, rides aboard SpaceShipTwo - a suborbital
six-passenger, two-pilot vehicle owned by Virgin Galactic, an
offshoot of Richard Branson's London-based Virgin Group - is
expected to reach about 68 miles (110 km).
At that altitude, passengers will experience a few minutes
of weightlessness in addition to seeing the curvature of the
Earth set against the black sky of space.
World View capsules would be propelled by a 40 million
cubic-foot (1.1 million cubic-meter) helium balloon and a
steerable parafoil, an inflatable wing-shaped parachute. They
should take about 90 minutes to two hours to reach peak
altitude, more than twice as high as where commercial jets fly.
LONGER, LESS EXPENSIVE
While the view may not be as expansive as what SpaceShipTwo
can offer, it will last longer. Project developers expect the
capsule to linger in the middle of the stratosphere for about
two hours before returning to the ground. The descent should
take 25 to 40 minutes.
A World View ride would cost less than one-third of the
$250,000 it will cost to fly on SpaceShipTwo. So far, about 650
people have put down deposits or paid for rides on the latter,
which is undergoing testing at manufacturer Scaled Composites'
facility in Mojave, California.
Virgin Galactic aims to begin passenger service next summer,
Branson said last month.
Virgin Galactic and others have shown that the luxury market
has shifted from high-end goods to high-end experiences, Paragon
co-founder and Chief Executive Taber MacCallum told Reuters.
"(We) found we could put together a business plan that
closed in a ticket price that is not too different from other
luxury experiences, like a high-end safari and things like
that," MacCallum said.
The FAA letter describes World View's initial launches as
taking place from New Mexico's Spaceport America, a commercial
port whose anchor tenant is Virgin Galactic. Poynter said the
firm is looking at several U.S. launch sites.
For added safety and for landing, a steerable parafoil will
remain deployed and attached to the capsule throughout the ride,
Poynter and MacCallum said.
"The balloon you're under is the thickness of a dry cleaner
bag. It's very thin material by necessity to get you so high.
That's where the technical risk lies. The risks of decompression
of the spacecraft or life-support systems failures are really
pretty small. We've got lots of redundant systems and we can
return to lower altitudes pretty quickly," MacCallum said.
"There is a chance - and every once in a while you see in
scientific ballooning - of a balloon failure. That's really what
took us to having this para-wing, or parafoil always open so
that from just about any altitude the vehicle could safely glide
back," he added.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Xavier Briand)