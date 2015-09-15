(Adds additional Bezos' comment on timing for rocket,
investment)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 Amazon
founder Jeff Bezos unveiled plans on Tuesday to build a rocket
manufacturing plant and launch site in Florida to better compete
with fellow billionaires using their fortunes and tech prowess
to open a new frontier in human space travel and exploration.
Bezos' space startup, Blue Origin, intends to invest more
than $200 million to build the rocket-making facility adjacent
to NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
The vehicles will blast off from a refurbished launch pad at
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, located just south of NASA's
seaside spaceport.
"As a kid, I was inspired by the giant Saturn 5 (Apollo
moon) missions that roared to life from these shores. Today,
we're thrilled to be coming to the Sunshine State for a new era
of exploration," Bezos told an invitation-only crowd gathered at
the company's launch site.
Bezos' announcement comes at a pivotal time in the U.S.
space industry, which is luring private investment and
technological innovation in an attempt to lower the cost of
space travel and improve safety.
Blue Origin is competing against Elon Musk's SpaceX and a
handful of other startups backed by billionaire entrepreneurs,
including Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Virgin
Group Chief Executive Richard Branson.
Like Branson's Virgin Galactic, one of Blue Origin's goals
is to fly tourists into suborbital, and ultimately orbital,
space.
"For sure, this is an industry where people are competitive,
but I think it's also an industry where there is a lot of heart
and people doing this for reasons of passion," Bezos said.
"If my only goal were to make money, I'd would just open a
new kind of snack food company. It's way more likely to work ...
but I don't want to do that," he added.
Blue Origin has been developing and testing a small rocket
in West Texas, called New Shepard, that can travel about 62 (100
km) above the planet before returning to Earth. The company's
new rockets, which have yet to be named, will be able to reach
orbital altitudes, such as the 250- (400 km) mile-high perch of
the International Space Station, and beyond.
Blue Origin also will test its new BE-4 engines in Florida.
The company is partnering with United Launch Alliance (ULA), a
joint-venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, on
the engine development. Bezos later told reporters he is not
sure whether the engine would fly first on ULA's Vulcan rocket,
or Blue's booster.
"Our approach on this is very simple, which is heads down,
focus on the technology," Bezos said.
ULA also is backing an alternative engine under development
by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, which last month submitted a
$2 cash billion offer to buy ULA.
"Ultimately (ULA) will make the decision about what they
want to do, but we're going to work our butts off to give them a
great engine," Bezos told Reuters.
Bezos said Blue Origin's new rocket should debut before the
end of the decade. He declined to say how much he had invested
in Blue Origin to date but said it was "significant with much
more to come."
"I'm a huge believer that this is a viable and good
business," Bezos said. "I'm also kind of well known for being
long-term oriented, although I think Blue Origin is going to set
a new standard for me in that regard."
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Daniel Grebler and Tom
Brown)