By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, Sept 1
Bezos' space transportation company, Blue Origin, won another
round of incentives on Tuesday to build and fly rockets near
NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Commissioners in Brevard County, home of the space
center, approved by a 4 to 1 vote adding an $8 million grant for
the project, bringing the total value of state, regional and
local incentives to lure Blue Origin to about $40 million.
Bezos, the billionaire founder and chief executive
of Amazon.com, is scheduled to be in Brevard County on
Sept. 15 to unveil the initiative.
Bezos and his company have not made public details of the
project, but some details have emerged during meetings of Space
Florida, a state-backed economic development agency, and other
business development groups.
The plans include a rocket manufacturing plant that would be
located at an industrial park adjacent to NASA's Kennedy Space
Center. The rockets would fly from a launch pad leased from
Space Florida that is located at Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station, south of the NASA base.
Blue Origin aims to compete against privately owned SpaceX,
founded and run by billionaire technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, for commercial and government customers wanting to fly
satellites - and eventually people - to space, the companies
have said.
Both firms are working on technology that would have rockets
return to the launch site so they can be refurbished and
reused. Last week, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office canceled
Blue Origin's patent for a system to land rockets on a barge at
sea. SpaceX had contested the claim, saying the procedure is not
proprietary.
Officials from Florida and Brevard County say Blue
Origin will invest more than $200 million in the project and add
330 jobs in a region still trying to recover from the shutdown
of the space shuttle program four years ago.
"With Project Panther, we're shifting the
paradigm," Brevard's economic development chief Lynda
Weatherman, said during a webcast county commission meeting on
Tuesday where the vote for the $8 million grant took place.
Rockets have been flying from Cape Canaveral launch pads
since the 1950s, but the Blue Origin facility would be the first
time that vehicles have been manufactured locally.
The Blue Origin project fits into a broader effort by
Brevard County to woo aerospace manufacturers.
On Tuesday, commissioners also approved $2.5 million for
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA, which is
building an airplane seat plant in a county-owned industrial
park west in Titusville, Florida.
