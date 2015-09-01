(Adds project code name in fourth paragraph)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 1 Jeff Bezos' space
transportation company, Blue Origin, won another round of
incentives on Tuesday to build and fly rockets near NASA's
Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Commissioners in Brevard County, home of the space center,
approved by a 4 to 1 vote adding an $8 million grant for the
project, bringing the total value of state, regional and local
incentives to lure Blue Origin to about $40 million.
Bezos, the billionaire founder and chief executive of
Amazon.com, is scheduled to be in Brevard County on
Sept. 15 to unveil the initiative.
Bezos and his company have not publicly released details
about the program, referred to as "Project Panther," but tidbits
have emerged during meetings of Space Florida, a state-backed
economic development agency, and other business development
groups.
The plans include a rocket manufacturing plant that would be
located at an industrial park adjacent to NASA's Kennedy Space
Center. The rockets would fly from a launch pad leased from
Space Florida that is located at Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station, south of the NASA base.
Blue Origin aims to compete against privately owned SpaceX,
founded and run by billionaire technology entrepreneur Elon
Musk, for commercial and government customers wanting to fly
satellites - and eventually people - to space, the companies
have said.
Both firms are working on technology that would have rockets
return to the launch site so they can be refurbished and reused.
Last week, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office canceled Blue
Origin's patent for a system to land rockets on a barge at sea.
SpaceX had contested the claim, saying the procedure is not
proprietary.
Officials from Florida and Brevard County say Blue Origin
will invest more than $200 million in the project and add 330
jobs in a region still trying to recover from the shutdown of
the space shuttle program four years ago.
"With Project Panther, we're shifting the paradigm,"
Brevard's economic development chief Lynda Weatherman, said
during a webcast county commission meeting on Tuesday where the
vote for the $8 million grant took place.
Rockets have been flying from Cape Canaveral launch pads
since the 1950s, but the Blue Origin facility would be the first
time that vehicles have been manufactured locally.
The Blue Origin project fits into a broader effort by
Brevard County to woo aerospace manufacturers.
On Tuesday, commissioners also approved $2.5 million for
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA, which is building an
airplane seat plant in a county-owned industrial park west in
Titusville, Florida.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Frances Kerry and Alan
Crosby)