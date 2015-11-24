(Adds dropped words, "said in an interview," in 3rd paragraph)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 24 Amazon founder Jeff
Bezos said on Tuesday his space transportation company, Blue
Origin, plans about two more years of test flights before it
will offer rides to passengers.
On Monday, Blue Origin successfully landed a suborbital
rocket back at its launch site, a key step in its drive to make
reusable rockets, the company said.
"This flight retired a lot of risk and validated of lot of
the elements of the design," Bezos, who founded Amazon.com Inc
and owns the Washington Post newspaper, said in an
interview.
Being able to refly a rocket will slash launch costs, a
game-changer for the space industry, Bezos said.
"When you lower the cost of access to space very
significantly you will change the markets, you will change
what's possible," he said.
About two more years of test flights are planned before
people will ride on the New Shepard spacecraft, Bezos said.
The vehicles are designed to carry six passengers about 62
miles (100 km) above Earth, breaching the boundary between the
atmosphere and space.
"We'll enter into commercial operations when we're ready. In
my view, if you can think of another test to do, you do it,"
Bezos said.
A New Shepard rocket blasted off from Blue Origin's West
Texas launch site at 12:21 p.m. CST (1821 GMT) on Monday,
reached a suborbital altitude of 62 miles (100 km) and landed
back at the launch site eight minutes later.
In suborbital spaceflight, rockets are not traveling fast
enough to reach the speed required to counter the pull of
Earth's gravity, so they re-enter the atmosphere like a
ballistic missile.
Another New Shepard rocket failed its first landing attempt
in April due to a hydraulic system problem. The redesigned
system now includes a backup second pump.
Attempts by fellow billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's
rival rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX),
to return the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket have been
unsuccessful so far.
Blue Origin also is developing a rocket engine in
partnership with United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, to replace
Russian-made RD-180 engines used on ULA's Atlas 5 boosters.
Congress last year banned the use of the RD-180 engines for
military missions to punish Russia for its annexation of the
Crimea region of Ukraine.
