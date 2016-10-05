Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 A rocket owned by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin blasted off from Texas on Wednesday then unexpectedly landed itself intact after the crew capsule separated and parachuted to the desert floor in a successful test of safety systems.
Blue Origin engineers had expected searing exhaust from the capsule's motor would tip over the New Shepard rocket, causing it to shut down and then crash in a massive fireball in the desert. (Reporting By Irene Klotz; Editing by Joseph White and Andrew Hay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)