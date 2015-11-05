(Updates with details throughout)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Nov 5 U.S. space agency
NASA has dropped Boeing Co from a multibillion-dollar
competition to fly cargo to the International Space Station and
will delay selecting one or more winners for about two months,
officials said on Thursday.
Losing the contract is another blow to Boeing's defense,
space and security business, coming days after Boeing lost the
Long Range Strike Bomber competition, a major Pentagon contract
estimated to be worth up to $80 billion.
Boeing was offering an unmanned version of its Starliner
CST-100 space taxi, under development as part of a separate NASA
$4.2 billion program to transport crew to the space station.
"We received a letter from NASA and are out of CRS-2,"
Boeing spokeswoman Kelly Kaplan wrote in an email, referring to
NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract. Boeing had
previously suggested that its entry could have future uses for
private customers as well.
"I don't think we'll know the 'why' until our debrief with
NASA," she added.
NASA, which had been expected to announce the competition
winners on Thursday, declined to comment on its reasons for
dropping Boeing, citing a communications blackout while it
evaluates bids. Spokeswoman Kathryn Hambleton said the contract
award date had been pushed back to January 30, 2016, to give the
agency time to evaluate all the proposals.
"This is a very complex procurement," she said.
NASA previously said it intended to award multiple
contracts, each including at least six cargo flights to and from
the station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about
250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
Thursday's delay was the third postponement in the
hard-fought competition, which has already seen a bid by
Lockheed Martin Corp excluded, according to industry
sources.
Lockheed declined to comment.
Orbital ATK Inc and privately owned SpaceX hold
station cargo delivery contracts worth more than $3.5 billion.
Both are proposing extensions of their existing technologies, in
contrast to the proposals from Boeing, Lockheed and privately
owned Sierra Nevada Corp, which proposed entirely new vehicles.
Sierra Nevada said it was informed by NASA on Thursday that
it remains in the running for the competition.
Orbital confirmed it was still in the running for a
follow-on contract. SpaceX declined to comment.
Both companies are recovering from launch accidents, which
may be playing a role in NASA's protracted assessment of the
proposals.
SpaceX is slated to resume flying its Falcon 9 rocket in
December, following an explosion on June 28 that claimed a load
of station cargo.
The company is slated to launch a communications satellite
on its return-to-flight mission and is not expected to make
another station cargo run until January at the earliest.
Orbital dumped the troubled Soviet-era engines, which were
refurbished and sold by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, that
powered its Antares rocket, which crashed in October 2014 on the
way to the space station.
Orbital is refitting the Antares with new Russian-made
rockets and its scheduled to resume flights in the spring.
Meanwhile, the company has purchased two Atlas 5 rocket
launchers from United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed
and Boeing, to fly cargo capsules to the station in December and
early next year.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian
Plumb)